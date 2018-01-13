12 PHE XEns promoted as SEs; adjusted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Friday promoted 12 Executive Engineers (XEns) of PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department as Superintending Engineers (SEs). The promotees have been adjusted while three SEs have been transferred.

The promotees include Anil Kumar Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Gh. Hassan Gujree, Mohammad Khalil Najar, Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Ashwani Kumar Anand, Jan Mohammad Wani, Suresh Saberwal, Arif Ahmad Mir, Khalid Iqbal Malik and Iftkhar Ahmed Kakroo.

Consequent upon their promotions, 15 Superintending Engineers have been adjusted and transferred.

Jagdish Singh Chib, SE Hyd. Udhampur, has been posted as SE Hyd. Jammu; Satinder Rana, SE RTIC, Jammu as SE, UEED, Jammu and Sarban Singh, SE Hyd. Budgam as DSE Kargil.

Anil Kumar Sharma, XEn Irrigation Division-2nd, Jammu shall look after the charge of SE, RTIC, Jammu; Jatinder Singh, XEn WUCMA shall look after the charge of SE Budgam; Gh. Hassan Gujree, XEn Uri shall look after the charge of SE, Hyd. Baramulla; Mohammad Khalil Najar, XEn, PHE Kulgam shall look after the charge of SE, Anantnag; Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Shahpur Kandi Barrage under Government of Punjab shall look after the charge of SE, Shahpur Kandi, Government of Punjab; Ashwani Kumar Anand, XEn, presently posted in Tourism Deptt, shall look after the charge of SE, Hyd Udhampur vice Jagdish Singh Chib; Jan Mohammad Wani, under orders of transfer to JKSPDC, shall look after the charge of SE, WUCMA; Suresh Saberwal, XEn JKSPDC, shall look after the charge of SE, Fisheries; Arif Ahmad Mir, XEn presently posted in Tourism Deptt, shall look after the charge of SE LAWDA and Khalid Iqbal Malik, XEn Irri. Pulwama, shall look after the post Director Technical Jehlum/Tawi Rood Recovery Project and Iftikhar Ahmed Kakroo, presently working as OSD to Minister for Social Welfare Deptt shall continue on same post till further orders.