12 PDD SEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: The government on Monday transferred 12 Superintending Engineers (SEs) in Power Development Department. According to order issued by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner/Secretary, PDD, Rajan Gupta SE, BHEP (JKSPDC), has been transferred and posted as SE, PMU; Sandeep Seth, SE, EM&RE Kathua as SE, EM&RE Jammu; Balvinder Kundal, SE, Batote as SE, System & Operation Wing, Jammu; Karam Chand, SE, EM&RE Wing Jammu as SE, EM&RE Kathua; Umesh Parihar SE, S&O Wing Jammu as SE, JKSPDC, Jammu; Wali Mohammad Mir, on his placement as SE, has been posted as SE, EM&RE Circle-II Srinagar; Romesh Chander Sharma, on his placement as SE, as SE, EM&RE Circle Batote; Gulzar Ahmad Kuchay, on his placement as SE is posted as SE, Project Wing, Circle (Central), Srinagar; Ashok Kumar Gupta, on his placement as SE, as SE Project Wing Circle, Jammu; Afaq Ahmad Naqash, on his placement as SE, as SE, S&O Circle-I, Srinagar; Ravinder Kumar Sharma, on his placement as SE, as I/C SE, BHEP, JKSPDC; Mohammad Amin Zonga, on his placement as SE has been posted as SE, EM&RE Circle, Sopore.
