12 KAS officers transferred Vishesh DC Excise; Rajesh JMC Jt Comm; Naresh SDM R S Pura

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The State Government on Thursday transferred 12 KAS officers.

According to GAD order issued on Thursday, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, KAS, Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post, Lakhanpur vice Rajesh Sharma, who has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Arun Kishore Kotwal, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Assistant with the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Information.

Harbans Lal, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nowshera, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reasi, vice Abdul Sattar, who has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nowshera.

Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, KAS, Special Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J and K, relieving Bashir Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Secretary, Cooperative Department of the additional charge.

Naresh Kumar, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Darmari, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura, vice Susheel Kumar, KAS, who shall await further orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Jagdish Chander, KAS, Project Officer, Self Employment, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Darmari; Mohammad Latif, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department as Special Assistant with the Minister of State for Haj and Auqaf (Independent Charge), PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Power Development, Industries and Commerce.