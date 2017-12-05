12 KAS among 16 officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

According to GAD order, Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K; Atul Gupta, KAS, Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, vice Avleen Kour Bali, who has been posted as Deputy Director (Central) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.

Kusum Badyal, KAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department,

Ranjit Singh, KAS, Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, under orders of transfer as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kargil, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Appeals), Jammu, relieving Khalid Majeed, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Vigilance and Inspection), Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Prerna Raina, KAS, Deputy Secretary in the J&K Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi. Irshad Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Technical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, vice Abdul Rashid Bhat, who has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Abdul Rashid Dhobi, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Technical Education Department; Agya Anand, Under Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, vice Bansi Lal Sharma who has been posted as Under Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Rakesh Dubey, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Audio Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.