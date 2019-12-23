12 injured as vehicle skids off Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Banihal: At least 12 people were injured when a mini-bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban District but was saved by trees from falling into a gorge, police said.

The bus was on its way to Ramban from Batote. On reaching Kunfer Nallah, its driver lost control following which the vehicle starting rolling down the gorge, a police official said.

However, the vehicle came to a halt after getting caught in the trees, he said adding the rescuers immediately rushed to the scene and pulled out 12 injured persons and shifted them to a hospital.

Two people, who were seriously injured, were referred to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment, the official said.(PTI)