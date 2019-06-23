12 health officials transferred

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Directorate of Health Services Jammu on Saturday transferred 12 officials of Rajouri District.

“Twelve officials of District Rajouri who are presently working in the Institutions without sanctioned posts, are hereby relieved and directed to report at their original place of posting with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Director Health Services Jammu.

According to order, Mohd Iqbal, Head Lab Tech, DH Rajouri has been posted at DTC Poonch; Daljit Singh, Head X-Ray Tech, CHC Sunderbani at DH Samba; Babu Ram, Head X-Ray Tech, PHC Lamberi at DH Kishtwar; Pardeep Vaid, Sup Lab Tech, CMO Office Rajouri at CHC Kalakote; Mohd Shakoor, Sup. Lab. Tech, DH Rajouri at CHC Sunderbani; Mustafa Kamal, Sr. X-Ray Tech, DH Rajouri at DTC Poonch; Mohd Farooq, Sr. X-Ray tech, PHC Seri at CHC Darhal; Zaheer Ahmed Shawal, Sr X-Ray Tech, PHC Thannamandi at CHC Mendhar; Ajaz Ahmed, Sr. Lab.Tech, DH Rajouri at DH Ramban; Suraj Singh, Jr. Lab.Tech, SDH Nowshera at CHC Kalakote; and Sakinder Kumar, Jr X-Ray Tech, PHC Siot has been posted at CHC Kalakote.