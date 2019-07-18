12 chemist stores inspected; 5 samples lifted, 2 shops closed

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In order to ensure the standards of prescribed medical drugs being sold to the patients and to regulate the prices of the drugs a team comprising of Assistant Drug Control officer, Rajouri today carried out surprise inspection of 12 drugs sale establishment at Gujjar Mandi area and collected 5 samples of various medicines for lab testing and analysis. The inspection was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner,Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

The team also closed two shops M/S Mirza Medical Hall and M/S Haji Ali chemist shops for one day and two days respectively because sale and purchase record was not maintained.The team also collected 05 drug samples for lab testing and analysis to ascertain quality of drugs.

Speaking about the drive the Deputy Commissioner said that maintaining quality of medicines is of utmost importance and administration will leave no stone unturned in the interest of the common man. He said that it is the responsibility of the Department to ensure the availability of quality drugs to the public and to keep market free from counterfeit, spurious and substandard drugs. He also instructed to make sure that no drugs are sold at a price higher than the retail price marked on the container.

He said more such inspections shall be conducted in the district and sub-divisional level to keep a check on the quality of drugs being made available to the patients.