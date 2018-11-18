12 bovines rescued, smuggler nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA/JHAJJAR KOTLI: Police on Sunday foiled two bovine smuggling bids by resciuing 12 bovines and arresting a smuggler in Nagrota and Jhajjar Kotli areas.

As per the details, Nagrota Police during a Naka at TCP area intercepted a truck for checking and found it laden with four bovines which were rescued. The smuggler namely Abdul Qayoom, resident of Udhampur was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.

Meanwhile, Jhajjar Kotli Police also intercepted a truck and rescued eight bovines laden in it. However, smuggler managed to escape from the spot. Police has registered a case and started investigation.