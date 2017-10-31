12 bovines rescued, 3 smugglers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SURANKOTE/KISHTWAR: Police on Tuesday foiled two bovine smuggling bids by rescuing 12 bovines and arresting three smugglers in Surankote and Kishtwar.

According to a report, a team from Police Post Behramgalla led by SI Sukhvir Singh laid a Naka at Behramgalla and intercepted a vehicle (JK22/3198). During checking it was found loaded with eight bovines which were rescued by the police. The driver identified as Raheez Iqbal son of Mohd Rasheed resident of Fazalabad Surankote was arrested and a case vide FIR NO 246/17 under section 188RPC,3PCA Act was registered against him at Police Station Surankote.

Meanwhile Kishtwar police also foiled a bovine smuggling attempt by rescuing four bovines and arresting two smugglers.

As per the details, acting on a specific information, a party led by Sub-Inspector Arun Bhagat In-Charge Police Post Dedhpeth laid a Naka on Sangambatti bridge and arrested two bovine smugglers, Mohd irfan son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Kuchan tehsil and District Kishtwar and Farooq Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Kuchhal Tehsil Mugalmaidan, District Kishtwar.

Bovines were rescued, smugglers arrested and a case vide FIR No. 78/17 under section 188 RPC and Section 3 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in Police Station Chatroo was registered against the smugglers.