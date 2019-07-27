1,160 bottles of banned drugs seized, 2 nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police seized a consignment of 1,160 bottles of banned drugs and arrested two persons. As per the details, a consignment of 1,160 bottles of Codiene Phosphate and Triprolidine P-coff-T was recovered in Greater Kailash area.

In this connection, two persons namely Driver Mohd Iqbal, son of Assadullah Waggey, resident of Kachidora Shopian and co-driver namely Mohd Ashraf, son of Assadullah, resident of Kachidora Shopian were arrested and further investigation is going on in Police Post Greater Kailash falling under Police Station Gangyal, Jammu.