1,160 bottles of banned drugs seized, 2 nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police seized a consignment of 1,160 bottles of
banned drugs and arrested two persons.
As per the details, a consignment
of 1,160 bottles of Codiene Phosphate
and Triprolidine P-coff-T was recovered in Greater Kailash area.
In this connection, two persons namely Driver Mohd Iqbal, son of Assadullah Waggey,
resident of Kachidora Shopian and
co-driver namely Mohd Ashraf, son of Assadullah, resident of Kachidora Shopian were arrested and further
investigation is going on in Police Post Greater Kailash falling under Police
Station Gangyal, Jammu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper