115th Syndicate meet of JU: Industry representatives to be incorporated in BoSs for updating curriculum: VC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The 115th Syndicate meeting of the University of Jammu was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor, Prof Manoj Dhar. During the meeting, to bridge the gap between the university and industry, it was resolved that the industry representative shall be incorporated as a member of the Board of Studies (BoSs) of all faculties to update/ modify the curriculum as per requirement.

In order to achieve institutional excellence, Prof Dhar said that various administrative, research and innovative initiatives have been taken by the University. It was resolved that MOOC through UGC SWAYAM be made mandatory and inclusion of number of credits to be earned through SWAYAM courses at post-graduate and under-graduate level shall be incorporated in final mark-sheet and statutes/ scheme/ syllabi governing the Bachelor of Vocation Programme was also endorsed. Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu presented 71 items in the meeting.

Giving nod to the various agenda items, the Syndicate also confirmed the action taken on items endorsed by the Academic Council.

Deliberations were also held with respect to various fresh academic matters to confirm action taken by the Vice Chancellor in having renewed temporary affiliation of various colleges and starting of new subjects/ courses. Further the Syndicate also considered matters related to amendment in statutes and cases regarding placements/promotions of Assistant Professors to different academic levels/stages under career advancement scheme of UGC regulations.

The meeting was attended by Prof Neelam Saraf, University of Jammu; Prof Naresh Padha, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, University of Jammu; Prof Pankaj Srivastava, University of Jammu; Prof Vivek Gupta, University of Jammu; Prof Satnam Kour Raina, University of Jammu; Shadi Lal Pandita, Director, Codes, Finance Department; Prof Assa Ram Sharma, Principal, GDC Kathua; Prof Mohi-ud-Din, Dean, CDC University of Kashmir and Manav Gupta, FA/CAO, Department of Higher Education.