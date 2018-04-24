1,150 examined in medical camp at Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner Poonch, Mohammad Aijaz Asad inaugurated medical outreach camp at Arai in Tehsil Mandi of the district.

CMO Poonch Dr Mumtaz Bhatti Deputy CMO Dr Shamim, BMO Mandi Dr Mushtaq and staff of Health Department were present on the occasion. During the camp, 1150 patients were examined, 272 lab tests were conducted and 60 disability certificates were issued to handicapped people by Health Department.