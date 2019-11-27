111-Day positives, negatives post Article 370 abrogation in J&K

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

For many in erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, abrogation of Article 370 came as a pleasant surprise, not only because it happened but also because someone in New Delhi mustered the guts after 72 years of independence to free the people of Jammu and Ladakh from the shackles of Kashmir centric masters and feudal lords, who had announced their emergence on the State’s political landscape as liberators of autocracy but ended up as new Sultans.

Fifth August 2019 will be remembered by the liberated people as a day when something great happened in their lifetime. They will bequeath to generations the sordid tales of their exploitation and subjugation. Sadly all this came as punishment to them for their sin of being patriots par excellence. Now that the irreversible has happened, questions arise as to how the new dawn unfolded itself on the people of Jammu.

Frankly speaking, repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation and degradation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories made hardly any difference during the past 111 days for the people of Jammu though it brought cheer on the faces of moon-land residents in Ladakh.

Jammu continues to get punished for the wrongs being committed in Kashmir. While the situation across the region is as peaceful and normal as in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, the people are braving the brunt of communication blockade. But for a day, internet continues to remain snapped for the 111th day. Why? Is it necessary to make the people of Jammu to suffer if hooligans and rumour mongers in the Valley are feared to be committing mischief in social media platforms?

The administration-both at the Centre and in the Union Territory-is looking to the other side as far as the sensitivities of the Jammu region are concerned. Had it not been so, they would have not ignored the fact that the entire Jammu economy is dependent upon pilgrim tourism with the blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Nearly 10 million pilgrims from across the country and even abroad throng 24x7x365 to the capital city of Jammu and one can only imagine the difficulties they might be encountering in the wake of snapped internet. With much fanfare and perhaps rightly, the Railway Ministry launched Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Katra, a rare facility for travelling people in the country but how can it facilitate incommunicado travellers.

As if the communication blockade was not enough for peaceful Jammu, a Jazia type tax got introduced from nowhere at the outset of the new arrangement by way of toll tax at Sarore Toll Plaza. Jammu rose against the authoritarian diktat of the National Highway Authority of India but it mattered pretty little notwithstanding vehement assurances by Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh and Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party President Ravinder Raina. In a bid to assuage the hurt Jammu sentiment on this Draconian measure, the two leaders had gone above board while reassuring rollback. Nothing of the sort happened except the people giving huge drubbing to the BJP in elections to the Block Development Councils (BDCs). Despite the Congress, National Conference and the PDP out of fray, the BJP could win only 81 councils out of 217 and in the process lost its face. Now the irony is that these BDCs are starving for much promised and trumpeted funds. These have, obviously, caused huge dent to the gusto or rural people, who unlike Kashmir, had enthusiastically voted in the elections to pivotal institutions of the grass roots level democracy.

Though the BJP led NDA at the Centre succeeded in maintaining calm in the Valley by not letting any causality to take place yet much is required to be done in tackling mischief mongers and anti national elements, which have held Kashmir to ransom. The security forces have hugely contained stone-throwing by nabbing sizable number of pelters.

The 111-Day post Article 370 saw the Jammu and Kashmir Bank scam getting into backburner. It also witnessed little headway being made in devising the promised New Industrial Policy.

Last but not the least, the 25-day era of new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir saw governance getting a big hit, especially in terms of the Advisors to Lt Governor being appointed 14 days after his taking over the gubernatorial assignment. The number of advisors got slashed to half from 4 to just 2. Equally disappointing was the allocation of departments to them in order to put the statecraft on rails. This resulted into the administrative inertia in the Union Territory in a way.

Now, Jammu awaits good days or Ache Din to come.