1,100 Kgs of Lahan, 10 litres of illicit liquor destroyed

KATHUA: Excise Department destroyed 1,100 Kgs of Lahan and 10 litres of illicit liquor during different raids carried out against illicit distillation in Excise Range Kathua.
On the directions of the Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu Syed Muried Hussain Shah, the Excise Team Kathua led by ETO Savita Chouhan and Inspectors Excise Sanjeev Khajuria and Arun Kumar along with SI Amit Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar and Excise Guards Rajinder Singh, Shamsher Dev Singh, Mohd. Ramzan and Akeel Ahmad raided the Chibbachak, Labhuchak and Chardyala areas of Kathua District to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.
In the process more than 1100 Kgs of Lahan and 10 litres of illicit liquor was recovered by the raiding team from State land and later destroyed on spot.
