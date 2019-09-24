1,100 Kg poppy straw seized, 4 arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA/UDHAMPUR: Police on Monday detained four narco smugglers and recovered 1,100 Kg poppy straw from their possession.

Giving details, Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur said that police parties from Police Station Udhampur and Police Post Roun Domail led by Insp. Vijay Singh Choudhary SHO Udhampur assisted by SI Vijay Sharma In-Charge Police Post Roun Domail under the supervision of Dr. Rohit Chadgal DySP Hqrs. Udhampur and Rajinder Singh Katoch Addl. SP Udhampur while conducting surprise checking of vehicles on NH at Jakhani Chowk, Udhampur intercepted one truck (PB 10CW 2146) for checking. During thorough search of the vehicle, 600 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the possession of one narcotic smuggler (driver) namely Lav Singh, son of Gurdeep Singh, resident of Bareen, Gurdaspur who was arrested on spot.

A case vide FIR No. 437/19 under Section 8 and 15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Udhampur.

Meanwhile, police seized 500 kg of poppy straw and arrested three smugglers from a Punjab-bound truck in Kathua district. The truck was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, after special checking points were established following an input about transportation of a huge quantity of narcotic substance outside the state, a police officer said. The poppy straw was concealed in bags kept inside the truck, he added.

Showkat Ahmed Dar, Imran Khan and Shahid Nazir, all residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, the official said.