11-yr-term to 2 in attempt to murder case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Virender Singh Bhou on Wednesday awarded 11 years imprisonment to Ghulam Mustfa alias Matta, son of Fazal Karim, resident of Sagar Nallah Graint Ranjan Tehsil Jammu and Abbas Ali Naqvi son of Rehmat Shah, resident of Bye Dhara Gursai Tehil Mendhar District Poonch in attempt to murder case.

According to prosecution case, on the basis of verbal report lodged on March 18, 2005 at 2.15 PM by complainant Sham Din alleging therein that his son, namely, Kala Khan was married with the sister of accused Ghulam Mustfa and two months ago accused Ghulam Mustfa due to enmity with him threatened his son of dire consequences. On March 18, at about 1.00 PM when he along with his son, Kala Khan and Lain Din, son of Kala Khan were fencing their land, accused Ghulam Mustfa and one unknown person came on spot and overpowered his son in the compound of the house. The unknown person accompanying Ghulam Mustfa pushed his son due to which he fell on the ground and accused Ghulam Mustfa with criminal intention and after hatching criminal conspiracy in order to attempt to eliminate, attacked on the head of his son with Parthi lying in the compound, however, his son kept his arm on his head and due to the infliction of injury with Parthi, his left arm was chopped and blood started oozing. On making hue and cry some people assembled on spot and both the accused fled from the spot. On the basis of this report FIR No. 14/2005 for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 307, 326, 451 and 34 RPC was registered and investigation was entrusted to Waseem Raja ASI.

After hearing Additional Public Prosecutor K.A Qazi for the State, the court awarded 10 years imprisonment to convicts Ghulam Mustfa and Abbas Ali Naqvi for commission of offence under Section 307 RPC and fine of Rs 10,000 to each.

“In case of default of payment of fine the convicts shall undergo further simple imprisonment of two months. Convicts are further sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year commission of offence under section 451 RPC and a fine of Rs. 1000. In default of payment of fine convicts shall serve simple imprisonment for one month. The period of detention already undergone during investigation and trial shall be set off in terms of Section 397-A Cr.PC against the substantive sentence of imprisonment. Fine, if realized shall be paid to the injured-victim. As injured-victim has lost his one arm, so, he is required to be adequately compensated and convicts are under obligation to pay compensation. So, both the convicts are directed to pay a compensation of Rs. 25,000 each. Further, under the victim compensation scheme 2019 formulated by the government of J&K as per SRO 442 of 2019 Member Secretary, Legal Services Authority is recommended and requested to pay the statutory compensation to the injured-victim, namely, Kala Khan, son of Sham Din, resident of Kala Kam tehsil Jammu North District Jammu to the tune of Rs. 2 lakh”, the court held.