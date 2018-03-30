11 principals booked for running ‘unauthorised’ schools

Thane (Maharashtra): Principals of 11 schools from here were booked for allegedly running “unauthorised” schools, police said today.
“The 11 schools located in Mumbra and Diva areas were declared unauthorised by the education department of the Thane Municipal Corporation. But despite that these principals are still operating the schools,” Thane Police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar told PTI.
Following a complaint by the education officer of the civic body, we have last night registered a case against these 11 principals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Narkar said.
She further said that the director and secretaries of these schools have also been booked as despite knowing that the schools were asked to close down, they gave admission to the students. (PTI)
