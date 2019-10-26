11 PHE XEns transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday transferred 11 Executive Engineers (Civil) (XEns) of PHE, I&FC Department.

According to order, Abinandan Singh, I/c Executive Engineer, JKSPDC has been posted as I/c Executive Engineer, TO to Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu; Sanjeev Malhotra, I/C Executive Engineer, TO to Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu as I/c Executive Engineer, TO to Engineer, UEED; Sanjay Kakroo, I/C Executive Engineer, JKSPDC as I/c Executive Engineer, UEED, Kashmir; Raj Kumar Mujoo, I/c Executive Engineer, JKSPDC as I/c Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Akhnoor; Nazir Ahmad Jaral, I/c Executive Engineer, PHE Kulgam as I/c Executive Engineer, Hydraulic Division, Division Ramban; Bashir Anmad Kuchay, I/c Executive Engineer, Fisheries Department as I/c Executive Engineer, PHE Division Kulgam; Imtiyaz Qazi, I/c Executive Engineer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation as I/c Executive Engineer, Fisheries Department; Javaid Iqbal, I/c Executive Engineer, JKSPDC as I/c Executive Engineer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Mohammad Bashir, I/c Executive Engineer, Hydraulic Division, Ramban as I/c Executive Engineer, BHEP, JKSPDC.

Irfan-Ul-Islam, I/c Executive Engineer, PHE Division Shopian as I/c Executive Engineer. He shall hold the charge of the post of I/c Executive Engineer, Agriculture Department in addition to his own duties till completion of National Saffron Mission Project. Ghulam Nabi Zargar, I/c Executive Engineer, under orders of transfer, as I/C XEc, Agriculture Department has been posted as I/c Executive Engineer, I&FC Division Kupwara.