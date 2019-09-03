11 PDD AEs appointed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday appointed eleven Assistant Engineers (AEs) (Electrical), in the Power Development Department (PDD).

“As recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the temporary appointment of the eleven candidates as Assistant Engineer (Electrical), in the pay scale of Rs.50,700-1,60,600 (Level-8A) in the Power Development Department, on the same terms and conditions as already stipulated in Government Order No 129-PDD of 2018 dated May 8, 2018,” reads the order issued by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner Secretary, PDD.

The newly appointed Assistant Engineers include Aadil Mehraj Wani, Dhanvi Gupta, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Munawar Ahmed Bhat in Open Merit while Ishfaq Nabi Dar, Honish Kumar, Mohd Rouf Khan, Aijaz Ahmad Rather and Mehraj Din Mir in RBA category and Needha Lone and Mohd Nadeem Tahir in ALC category.

“The aforesaid appointees shall report to the Development Commissioner (Power) J&K Srinagar, within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of this appointment order and in case of failure to join within the stipulated period, his/her appointment made as such, shall be deemed to have been cancelled without any further notice,” the order further stated.