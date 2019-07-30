11 Patwaris transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz on Monday transferred 11 Patwaris.

According to order, Mohd Yaqoob has been transferred from the office of Collector Land Acquisition Defence, Rajouri and posted to PH Ghambir Mughlan, Tehsil Manjakote; Jameela Tabasum from Tehsil Office Rajouri to office of Collector Agrarian Reforms, Rajouri vice Javed Iqbal Wani, who has been posted to the office of Collector Land Acquisition Defence, Rajouri.

Mansoor-uI- Amin has been transferred from PH Dhanidhar, Tehsil Rajouri and posted to PH Rampur, Tehsil Rajouri vice Mohd Azam, who has been posted at PH Dhanidhar; Sadhat Ara from Tehsil Office Rajouri and posted to Office of Tehsil Office Manjatote Vice Mohd Waseem Khan, who has been posted to Tehsil Office Rajouri;Ghulam Nabi (Settlement) from Additional Patwari Halqa Dodaj, Tehsil Darhal and posted to PH Sialsui vice Imran Khan, who has been posted to PH Keri (Teryath); Naseer Ahmed, deployed in the office of Regional Director Survey and Land Records, Peer Panchal Rajouri has been posted to PH Hasplote, Tehsil Thannamandi vice Zulafqar Ahmed, who has been deployed in the office of Regional Director Survey and Land Records, Peer Panchal Rajouri.