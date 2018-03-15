11 kg heroin seized by BSF along India-Pak border

Share Share 0 Share 0

Amritsar: BSF personnel today seized 11 kg of heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar Sector, an official of the force said today.

BSF troops posted at the Ramkot outpost noticed some suspicious movement of Pakistani smugglers across the border security fence last night, he said.

Early today, the smugglers reached near the fence and were challenged by the BSF personnel. However, they did not retreat and troops had to open fire, the official said.

During a search, the BSF found 11 kg of heroin packed in as many plastic bags, he said.

The smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness, uneven path and growth of crops on the other side, the official said. (PTI)