11 hectares of forest land retrieved, fenced

NOWSHERA: In a major achievement 11 hectares of forest land in Compartment 86/N of Nowshera Forest Division, was retrieved and fenced on the spot.

A forest team headed by Range Officer, Nowshera Sudesh Kumar on Monday along with Assistant Director of Forest Protection Force, Police team under the supervision of ASP Nowshera and Naib-Tehsildar, Qila Darhal as Magistrate reached the spot and retrieved 11 hectares of Forest land. The said land was fenced immediately on spot with 330 Nos. of Sq. PCC poles.

Initially, the encroachers posed tough resistance and tried to stop the fencing work by creating law and order problem but whole situation was tackled with joint efforts of Forest Staff, Police, Revenue and Forest Task Force (FPF). The whole operation was carried out under the supervision of Suresh Manda DFO Nowshera and coordinated at Circle level by the Conservator of Forests, West Circle, Rajouri.