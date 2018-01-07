11 bodies recovered from avalanche site

Compensation to kin of avalanche victims announced

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Eleven bodies have been recovered from a spot in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, an official said on Saturday.

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road yesterday.

“Ten bodies were recovered today from the avalanche site,” Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir told PTI.

The body of a Beacon officer was recovered last night after rescue operations were launched, Jehangir said, adding that a total of eleven people were killed in the avalanche.

Three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site, he said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and sorrow over the incident, an official spokesman said.

The Chief Minister conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families, he said.

The spokesman said the Chief Minister directed the Kupwara district administration to ensure all possible medical assistance to the injured. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in a snow avalanche near Sadna top in Kupwara district, an official spokesperson said.

The government also announced a compensation of Rs 12,600 each to two other people who were injured condition in the accident, he said.

Ten people were killed and two were injured after a snow avalanche hit two vehicles in Kupwara yesterday.

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation Reconstruction and Floriculture Javaid Mustafa Mir announced the compensation under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for the victims’ families, the official said.

The minister expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families and assured them of every possible support from the state government, he added.

Mir also issued directions to provide better medical facilities to the injured, the spokesman said.