11 AHD officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Monday transferred 11 officers of Animal Husbandry Department (AHD).

According to order issued by Animal Husbandry Department, Tanvir-ul-Sharif Zargar, l/c Superintendent, District Veterinary Hospital (DVH) Rajouri has been posted as l/c Lecturer, SAT Institute, Jammu; Dr. Raja Wasim Yousuf, PEO Baramulla as PEO Anantnag; Dr. Azad Hussain Rather, VAS Khunmoh as VAS ICD Nowgam Srinagar vice Dr. Gh Mohi-ud-din Bhat, who has been posted as VAS Khunmoh Srinagar; Dr Waseem Rehman, VAS TU Ganderbal has been posted as VAS ICD Anchar Srinagar; Dr. Jaffar Sharief, TO to CAHO Shopian as VAS ICD Newa Pulwama; Dr Shazia Tabasum, VAS R.P. Follow up Jatwal Kootah as VAS RP l/BI Miran Sahib vice Dr. Vandana Gupta, who has been posted as VAS R.P. Follow up Jatwal Kootah; Dr. Tahir Gani Banday, VAS FAC Khalil, Pulwama has been posted as VAS Garkote, Baramulla; Dr Shabir Ahmad Lone, VAS Zawoora, Shopian as VAS Watred (BVO Khan Sahib); and Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, VAS Watred (BVO Khan Sahib) has been posted as VAS Zawoora, Shopian.