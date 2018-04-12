103 compensation cases of terrorism affected settled

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Administration Rajouri has settled long pending 103 cases of compensation in militancy related incidents. Special teams constituted reached the aggrieved families and in a short span of 5 months all pending cases have been settled.

All 103 cases in favour of families which lost their members in militancy related incidences were settled in 4 meetings conducted by the district administration. Out of these total cases, 78 have been provided cash compensation of Rs 5 lakh each while 25 cases provided employment in favour of next kin. These cases were pending for a long time due to various formalities. With this all pending cases have been cleared.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti during her visit to district Rajouri in the month of December last year handed over compensation and employment letters to aggrieved families and appreciated the administration for settling the pending cases. Meanwhile, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies has handed over the compensation and employment orders to 16 families on April 8, 2018.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that these cases included 2 of year 1996, 1 of 1997, 3 of 1998, 3 of 1999, 5 of 2000, 12 of 2001, 25 of 2002, 19 of 2003, 10 of 2006, 9 of 2005, 2 of 2006, 3 of 2007, 3 of 2009, 1 of 2011 and 3 cases of year 2015.

District Rajouri witnessed many losses due to militancy related incidents in late 1990s and half of first decade of this century. A total of 614 residents of Rajouri were killed in militancy related incidents since 1995 out of which 400 deceased have been provided employment and 214 provided cash compensation in lieu of employment.

In addition to militancy related cases, the incidences of losses due to ceasefire violation prompt relief and compensation was paid by the district administration which included 14 death cases, 1 disability, and 168 cases of damage to residential houses.

The Deputy Commissioner awarded a cash reward of Rs 40,000 to 4 officials for assisting in fast-tracking the long pending cases of militancy related incidences and immediate relief to victims of cross-border firing in the district during last one year.