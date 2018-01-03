‘100 pc household electrification by March 31, 2019’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, B.B Vyas on Tuesday chaired a video conference with DCs to review implementation of the Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) to achieve 100 per cent household electrification in Jammu and Kashmir by 31st March, 2019.

The beneficiaries for free electricity connections would be identified using the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data. However, un-electrified households not covered under the SECC data would also be provided electricity connections under the scheme on payment of Rs. 500, which shall be recovered in 10 installments through electricity bills. It was informed that the exercise for collecting data of un-electrified households in the districts has already begun through the Executive Engineers of PDD and after validation by the District Level Committee headed by the DCs; the survey reports will be submitted before 31st January, 2018.