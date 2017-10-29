100 new restaurants at the sixth Grub fest

New Delhi: From 100 new restaurants, mini hookah bar and pubs to culinary demonstrations and an exciting music line-up, the sixth edition of the Grub fest has something for everybody.

The three-day long gastronomical extravaganza began on October 27 at the Jwaharlal Nehru stadium here.

“From a humble beginning of 50 pop up restaurants and a few thousand people, the fest has now reached its 6th edition and will cater to over 100 restaurants,” Chaitanya Mathur, co-founder, and director of the fest, said.

Some of the newbies at the Grub Fest include Auro, Social, Unplugged Courtyard, Wilde, CJ s Fresh.

Regulars like Yeti, Big Yellow Door, Ministry of Beer, Baris, Enoki, Takism, are back with new menus and a distinctive ambiance.

“The fest offer us a wide variety of food, we are seeing upcoming brands along with the established ones. This helps us to enjoy both – our favourite brand with an alternative new taste,” Astha, a visitor at the festival, said.

The entertaining music line up consisting of artists like Guru Randhawa, Harrdy Sandhu, Bombay Rockers, The Local Train, Tatva K, DJ Sumit Sethi, Hari and Sukhmani, ensures a fulfilling experience.

An additional attraction this year was the unveiling of pop singer Justin Beiber s wax figure by Madame Tussauds on the opening day.

A mini-preview of the attraction that is slated to open on December 1 was also organised.

The Grub Market features some of the up and coming food start-ups selling personalised items.

For the health conscious, a range of organic and gourmet products are on offer by brands like Raw Pressery, Green Snack Co. Beruska, Tea Cups Full, Oh So Stoned and many others.

Visitors can also gorge on sweet treats like gelato, ice-creams, homemade jams, dips and sauces, biscuits and cookies, cupcakes at the market.

Culinary demonstrations, talks, panel discussions by chefs Carlo Scotto from the UK, Sadeev Pasricha (Bohca) and Anil Bangwal (Yeti) and mixologist Nitin Tiwari are also being held.

A Grub TV showcasing live interviews and conversations with chefs and artists adds to the experience at the festival.

Food-related movies and documentaries are also being screened.

The fest will come to a close on Oct 29. (PTI)