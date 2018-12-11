10-yr-RI to husband, wife, other in 2004 sex-scandal

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Fast Track Court Srinagar, presided over by 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Tahir Kurshid Raina on Monday awarded ten years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to Tariq, his wife Jullie and another convict Syed Sajjad in a 14 years old case titled ‘Magam Flesh Trade Case,’ which was initially investigated by Magam Police in 2004 but was transferred to CBI for investigation on the directions of High Court of J&K at Srinagar in the year 2006, when the HC was hearing infamous Srinagar Sex Scandal Case.

Fast Track Court Srinagar convicted three accused out of 10 in the case including couple Tariq and Jullie, who hailed from Valley and were putting up at Lajpat Nagar New Delhi in the year 2003, besides their accomplice Syed Sajjad. The couple was involved in pushing the illiterate and very poor girls of Kashmir into flesh trade in various hotels at Delhi, which were sent to them by Syed Sajjad. The trio lured girls by giving them a promise of employment as domestic aid and thus exploited their sheer innocence, backwardness and abject poverty as stand proved by the court in its verdict.

The three accused got convicted and sentenced for commission of offences under Sections 366-A, 372, 376, 109 and 120-B RPC and 3, 4 & 5 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Accordingly court awarded ten years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with other sentences ranging from seven to three years imprisonment with fine of different amounts in various other offences for which the accused got convicted. All the sentences awarded will run concurrently, the court held.

The court also recommended compensation for two victims amounting to Rs.1 lakh each under Victims Compensation Scheme, to be paid by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar.

Police had registered the case in Magam Police Station of Budgam District in 2004 against ten persons accused of luring uneducated girls in the name of job opportunities at Delhi and later forcing them into prostitution there.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court later directed the case be shifted to Srinagar for trial in a fast-track court.

This case was probed by CBI after the High Court took suo motto cognizance of Sabina Sex Scandal that shook the State in the same year and directed authorities to report all such cases before it.

In August 2004, the CID wing of the police unearthed a sex racket. Investigation was taken up and a case was registered against kingpin Sabina (now dead), her husband, four girls and three businessmen on October 14, 2004, at MR Gung Police Station in Srinagar.

As no lawyers appeared for the accused in Sabina sex scandal case in Srinagar on the instructions of the Bar Association, in September 2006 Supreme Court directed the case proceedings shift to Chandigarh, where a final verdict was pronounced in May this year.

However, the ten accused in the Magam case didn’t file any transfer petition before the court and the trial continued before the fast track court Srinagar.

After hearing the CBI lawyer and defence counsel, the court presided over by Second Additional Sessions Judge, Tahir Khurshid Raina reserved judgment reached in the case.