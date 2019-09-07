10-yr-RI to 4 in culpable homicide case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Virender Singh Bhou on Friday awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to Kunwarpal Singh, Koushal Singh, Shubinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh facing trial in murder case of Sahil Khajuria.

The factual narrative stated in the Challan with respect to commission of crime is that on July 17, 2008 during evening hours at about 8:00 PM near Sector 7 Ext., Vaishnavi Enclave Road, one Sahil Khajuria, son of Dr Bhupesh Khajuria, resident of Sector No.5 Channi Himmat along with two boys riding on a motorcycle were headed towards Bye-pass road when four boys riding on two motorcycles following the motorcycle being ridden by Sahil Khajuria overtook at the spot near a Karyana shop of one Jagdish Singh and intercepted the motorcycle ridden by Sahil Khajuria and stopped him whereupon two motorcycle borne four boys pounced upon and over powered Sahil Khajuria beating him with fist blows and when the two colleagues of Sahil Khajuria tried to intervene and free Sahil Khajuria they were also subjected to beating by the four assaulters and in the course of this scuffle one of the accused inflicted an injury by Kirch at the back of Sahil Khajuria leaving him grievously injured to fall down and faint and the assaulters nevertheless kept on dealing in kicks to the injured Sahil Khajuria and then riding upon their motorcycles they fled away leaving Sahil Khajuria in an injured state and on being taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu by the Police in a police vehicle, the injured Sahil Khajuria suffered loss of his life to be reported dead. The two colleagues of the victim Sahil Khajuria who were accompanying him on the motorcycle include Paras Sharma and Neel Mani Sharma.

After hearing both the sides, the Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu observed that it is not only the duty of the Court but social and legal obligations are clearly enjoined upon it to impose adequate punishment according to law while taking into consideration not only the crime, but also the criminal. “The convicts are, therefore, sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for the commission of offence under Section 304 Par-I RPC and pay a fine of Rs. 50,000 each. In case of default of payment of fine the convicts/convict, they/he shall undergo further simple imprisonment for six months. Further, all the convicts are sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for one month and pay a fine of Rs. 500 each for commission of offence under Section 341 RPC. In default of payment of fine by convicts/convict they/he shall further undergo simple imprisonment for 15 days. The convicts, namely, Kunwar Pal Singh and Koushal Singh are further sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 for commission of offence under section 4/27 Arms Act. In case of default of payment of fine the convicts/convict, they/he shall undergo further simple imprisonment for three months. All the sentences awarded to the convicts individually shall run concurrently”, the court observed.