10-year RI to Mumbai based Charas smuggler duo

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Sham Lal Lalhal awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Jalal-Ud-Din, son of Farid-Ud-Din Shah, resident of Rail Road Narial Wodi Kabristaan Room No. 607, Mozgam Mumbai and Mehboob Abdul Hai, son of Abdul Hai, resident of Bai Kala Khatwan Mill Municipality Biati-4 No. 20 Room No. 8 Mumbai who were booked by the police in Charas Smuggling case.

According to the police case, ASI Ahmed Din Incharge Police Post Greater Kailash sent a docket to Police Station Gangyal, Jammu for lodging FIR alleging therein that when he along with HC Ashiq Ali, Constables Rakesh Badyal and Harminder Singh and SPO Shashi Pal were conducting checking of vehicles at the ‘naka’ laid on National Highway at Greater Kailash Chowk, a matador bearing registration No.7492/JK02 AK coming from Kunjwani side towards Bari Brahmana was stopped for checking at 2.30 PM and during checking of the vehicle, one person was found sitting on seat no.3 backside the driver with a bag in his lap and on checking the bag, a blue coloured polythene bag containing Charas balls was recovered and the other person who was sitting on seat No.2 on the side of the ‘conductor’ seat was also found carrying a bag in his lap and on checking a polythene bag containing Charas balls was also recovered from him, and the aforesaid persons disclosed their names as accused Mehboob Abdul Hai and Jalal-Ud-Din Shah. On receipt of this docket, case FIR No.89/2013 for commission of offence under Section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered in police station Gangyal and the investigation of the case was handed over to SI Mohd Ayub.

The court after hearing both the sides observed that both the convicts have already suffered the agony of a long trial of about five years and both the convicts are young persons having families and responsibilities to support their families and therefore, having regard to the extenuating circumstances, each convict is sentenced to undergo RI for a period of ten years and to pay a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each. In default of payment of fine, the defaulting convict shall undergo further RI for a period of six months.