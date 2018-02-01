10-year-old boy, injured in shell explosion, dies

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A 10-year-old boy, who was injured after an unexploded shell went off at an encounter site in Shopian last week, succumbed here today, police said.

Musharaf Faya, who was critically injured after an unexploded shell went off at the site of a gunfight on January 25 in Chaigund village in south Kashmir, died today, a police official said.

He said the boy succumbed to his injuries in the early hours today at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital, Soura.

The explosion took place when some people were clearing debris from a house where an encounter had taken place a day earlier. (PTI)