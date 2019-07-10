10 rebel K’taka MLAs of Cong and JD(S) move SC

New Delhi: Ten rebel Karnataka MLAs of Congress and JD(S) Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, alleging that the Assembly Speaker has been deliberately not accepting their resignations.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, and assured him that it will see whether their petition can be listed for an urgent hearing tomorrow. (PTI)
