10 officials of Prisons Deptt get DG’s Prison Medal

Jammu: Ten Prisons department officials were awarded the Director General’s Prison Medal in recognition of their outstanding performance in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, an official spokesperson said.

Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh awarded the officials here.

The awardees include Incharge Superintendent, Rajouri District Jail, Mohammad Rafiq, Incharge Deputy Superintendent, District Jail Jammu, Madan Lal, Incharge Assistant Superintendent, District Jail Bhaderwah, Ram Parshad Sippy and Senior Assistant, Prison Directorate, Ashok Kumar Pandita.

Congratulating the awardees, Singh expressed hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm.