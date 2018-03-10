10 MOs, 7 Dental Surgeons among 24 transferred

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday transferred 24 doctors including ten Medical Officers (MOs) and seven Dental Surgeons.

According the order issued by Health and Medical Education Department, Dr. Tehmina Malik, Medical Officer under orders of transfer to DH Poonch, has been posted at Government Medical College, Jammu; Dr. Jahan Ara (DGO), Medical Officer, under orders of transfer to CHC Mandi, has been posted at Government Medical College, Jammu; Dr. Tsering Zangmo, Medical Officer under orders of transfer to PHC Pargwal, Block Pallanwala has been posted at MTPHC Patolil Dr. Bindu, Medical Officer, CHC, Kot Bhalwal has been transferred and posted at PHC Gole Gujral, Jammu vice Dr. Poonam Bhardwaj, Medical Officer, who has been posted at CHC Kot Bhalwal.

Dr Ujjwal Sharma, Medical Officer, Jammu attached with the office of Chief Medical Officer, has been posted at MTPHC Chowadhi vice Dr. Yasmeen Choudhary, who has been transferred and posted at NTPHC Bajalta; Dr. Shivani Malhotra, Medical Officer, detailed to work at GMC, Jammu has been posted In Government Medical College, Jammu; Dr. Anil Slathia and Dr. Rajinder Thapa, Medical Officers, presently on Inter-cadre deputation to Government Medical College, Jammu have been repatriated to Health Department and posted at CHC Khour and PHC Mareen respectively.

Dr. Vinay Gupta, Dental Surgeon, PHC Thakarakote, Reasi has been deputed to Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu; Dr. Mamta Sharma, Dental Surgeon, under orders of transfer to PHC Upper Hathal, Rajouri has been posted at PHC Mishriwala, Jammu vice Dr. Manoj Kumar Zutshi, Dental Surgeon, who has transferred and posted at PHC Jogwan, Akhnoor; Dr. Deepali Sharma, Dental Surgeon, under orders of transfer to PHC Harni Mendhar, Poonch has been posted at PHC Rehal; Dr. P.C. Bhagat, Dental Surgeon, under orders of transfer to DH Ramban has been posted at PHC Meri vice Dr. Vijay Kumar, who has been posted at PHC Pouni, Reasi; Dr. Mohit Sapolia, Dental Surgeon, PHC Meri has been transferred and posted at DH Ramban.

Dr. K.K Gupta, Senior Consultant Medicine Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Dr. Krishan Gogna, Senior Consultant Medicine, CD Hospital, Jammu shall swap their places of posting while Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Consultant Paediatrics, under orders of transfer to DH Kathua has been retained at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu. He will draw salary against the post of Consultant Ortho.

Dr. Shekhar Sharma, Consultant Ophthalmology, DH Kathua has been transferred and posted at Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Dr. Sucheta Hans, Consultant Anesthesia, under orders of transfer to DH Samba has been posted at Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu vice Dr. Sudhakar Sharma, Consultant Anesthesia, who has been transferred and posted at CHC Bishnah; Dr. Nipun Kalsotra, Consultant Orthopedics, CHC Akhnoor has been transferred and posted at Government Hospital, Sarwal, Jammu.