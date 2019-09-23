10 litres of illicit liquor, 1,150 Kg of Lahan destroyed

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Excise Department on Monday destroyed 10 litre of illicit liquor & 1150 Kgs of Lahan during different raids carried out to arrest the menace of illicit distillation and sale of liquor in Excise Range Kathua.

On the directions of the Excise Commissioner M. Raju and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu Amarjeet Singh, ETO Rafie Naik a team of Excise Range Kathua comprising of Inspectors Excise Arun Kumar, Razi Ahmed, Aman Sharma, SI Amit Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar and Excise guards Rajinder Singh, Jyoti Prakash Sharma and Hans Raj raided the Banyari, Labdhuchak, Jaraie & Ladwal areas of Kathua district to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.

In the process 10 litre of illicit liquor and 650 Kgs of Lahan, raw material of illicit liquor, was recovered by the raiding team from state land & later destroyed on spot.