10 killed, 23 injured in road accident in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): Ten persons were killed and 23 others injured when a Patna-bound bus hit a trailer truck on a national highway in Hazaribagh district on Monday, a senior government official said here.

The accident took place near Danua-Bhanua area on NH 2 when the bus hit the rear of the trailer truck, he said.

“Eight persons died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at Chouparan hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh, Ravi Shankar Shukla, said.

Seven men and one child were among those who died on the spot, he said.

The injured have been referred to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital.

The bus was going to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi, he said. (PTI)