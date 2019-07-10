10 Kanals of common land worth over Rs 15 Cr retrieved

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a major anti-encroachment drive the Srinagar administration on Tuesday retrieved some ten Kanals of common land from illegal encroachment at Parimpora here. The land worth about Rs 15 crore was retrieved during an anti-encroachment drive held under the supervision of Sub Divisional Magistrate East Sandeep Singh and the overall charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner K K Sidha. Five buildings constructed on the encroached land were also demolished during the drive.

The drive was part of sustained district-wide efforts the administration has intensified to remove illegal encroachments and retrieve encroached State and common land in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary lauded the concerned for this major retrieval of common land from land grabbers.

He said the district administration has chalked out a well-thought-out plan aimed at retrieval of encroached State land and preventing future encroachments thereof. He said the plan includes strictest punishments for encroachers and grabbers.

Dr Shahid said the Revenue department of the district is under strict instructions to act tough on land encroachers and retrieve all encroached State and common land in the district.

Meanwhile a huge cache to the tune of nearly 50 truckloads of illegally dumped construction material used for unauthorised constructions was seized from an old city area. The confiscation of the construction material comes in the wake of strict instructions from the DC to concerned authorities to root out the illegal constructions nexus in the district.