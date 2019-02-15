10 Insps, 20 SIs transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu M.K Sinha on Thursday transferred 10 Inspectors and 20 Sub Inspectors.

According to order, Inspector Ajit Singh and Inspector Bharat Sharma have been transferred from JKS Range to UR Range; Inspector Harmohinder Singh and Inspector Rajesh Sharma, from PCR Jammu to JKS Range; Inspector Sanjeev Chib and Inspector Urfan Parvez from UR Range to JKS Range; Inspector Tariq Hussain from UR Range to DKR Range; Inspector Romal Singh from RP Range to JKS Range; PSI Vikrant Singh from JKS Range to DKR Range; SI Mehmood Khan from JKS Range to RP Range; SI Vijay Sharma from JKS Range to UR Range; SI Suresh Sharma from JKS Range to RP Range; SI Ravi Kumar from JKS Range to UR Range; SI Askar Hussain from JKS Range to DKR Range; SI Mukesh Kumar from JKS Range to DKR Range; SI Arun Slathia from JKS Range to UR Range; SI Vishva Partap from UR Range to JKS Range; SI Arun Bhagat from DKR Range to JKS Range; SI Khyatiman Khajuria from DKR Range to JKS Range.

According to another order as approved by Police Establishment Board, Inspector Javaid Akhter, SI Mohd Javid, SI Mohd Javind, SI Abdul Karim, SI Razaq Ahmed, SI Mehraj-Ud-Din and SI Mohd Khalid have been transferred from Poonch to Rajouri; Inspector Tilak Raj, SI Mohd Rafiq, SI Qayoom Hussain, SI Mohd Azad and SI Mohd Aslam from Rajouri to Poonch.