10 injured in clashes between security forces, stone-pelters at encounter site

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: At least 10 people were injured today as clashes broke out between security forces and stone-pelters near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir where five militants were killed during an overnight operations, police said.

Hundreds of protestors assembled near the encounter site in Kiloora village after the five militants were killed in a gunbattle and started pelting security forces with stones, a police official said.

He said the security forces fired pellets and live rounds in air to disperse the mob in face of relentless stone-pelting.

Several persons were injured in the security forces’ action, he said, adding four of them have been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment. (PTI)