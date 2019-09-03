10 gamblers nabbed

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Monday arrested 10 gamblers at Bari Brahmana and recovered Rs 28,000 as stake money from the gambling spot. As per the details, police on a tip off raided Teli Basti and caught 10 persons while playing cards. They were booked under Gambling Act.
