10 District Nodal Officers appointed

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Government on Monday appointed 10 District Nodal Officers for Online Monitoring and Evaluation of Schools and Shagunotsav Census of schools. “Shireen Dar has been appointed Nodal Officer for Jammu district; Sarita Sharma for Samba; Paawan Vivek for Kathua; Balwant Singh for Reasi; Harjinder Singh for Udhampur; Ankur Gupta for Rajouri; Dr. Harish Kumar Sharma for Poonch; Nazir Ahmed Ittoo for Ramban; Mehboob Ahmed for Kishtwar; and Suheel Raja for Doda District,” reads the Govt order.
