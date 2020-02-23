10 dead, five injured as vehicles fall into gorge

Road horror in Jammu region

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Nine people, including three women and as many children, were killed and five others injured on Saturday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kathua district, while a truck driver was killed after his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district early on Saturday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 5.30 pm in remote Mallar village when the driver of a Tata Sumo (HP20B7030) lost control over the vehicle which rolled down into the 300 feet deep gorge, the officials said.

The vehicle was on way to Nailo village, they said, adding the villagers launched a rescue operation. Police parties rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident and joined the locals in carrying out the operation.

The rescuers pulled out nine bodies from the vehicle and sent five critically injured people to a local hospital, the officials said.

They said three women and three children were among those killed and the identities of the deceased were being ascertained.

The injured were later referred to the Government Medical College Jammu, the officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Singh Balowria (43), resident of village Dhamlad Tehsil Manpur at present Kathua; Vishal (10), son of Kasturi Lal, resident of Nalau, (Mallar); Manzoor Ahmed, resident of Abdul Majeed village Dhaman Tehsil Bani; Nekhram (35), resident of Hari resident of Malai(Mallar); Bina Devi (35), wife of Kasturi Lal, resident of Nalau (Mallar); Nemo Devi (55), wife of Tekchand Village Dhaggar(Bani); Kuldeep Singh (45), son of Nekram, resident of lakadi (Billawar); Nisha Devi (9), daughter of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Lakadi and Diksha (7), daughter of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Lakadi.

The injured have been identified as Kuldeep Kumar; Reva Devi, Kartar Chand; Parito Devi and Munish.

In another accident, a truck driver was killed after his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district early on Saturday morning.

The deceased truck driver was identified as Jagdish Kumar (40), a resident of Udhampur district’s Ramnagar area, they said.

The truck, which was loaded with washing machines and refrigerators, was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. It skidded off the road and rolled down into a 400 feet deep gorge at Chamalwas near Banihal in Ramban around 5 am, a police official said.