10 bovines rescued, two smugglers nabbed

State Times News

DODA: Police on Monday foiled a bovines smuggling bid by rescuing 10 bovines and arresting two smugglers.

As per the details, Dessa Police during a Naka intercepted a vehicle and rescued 10 bovines which were laden in it. Two smugglers identified as Mohd Shareef and Mohd Alam were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.