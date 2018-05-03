10 bovines rescued, smuggler flees

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Thursday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 10 animals, however the smuggler managed to escape from the spot.

According to a report, a team of Ghagwal Police Station headed by Inspector Amit Singh Andotra laid a Naka on Jammu Pathankot National Highway near Tapyal and signaled a truck (JK02AD- 5505) coming from Kathua side to stop instead the driver of the vehicle jumped the Naka and fled from spot. After chase, police intercepted the vehicle near and found it laden with 10 bovines which were rescued. The truck was seized and a case vide FIR No. 68/18 under section 188 RPC 2/3 PCA Act, 177, 184 MV Act was registered in Police Station Ghagwal against the smuggler who escaped from the spot.