10 AEEs, 8 AEs promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday promoted 10 Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as Incharge Executive Engineers and eight Incharge Assistant Engineers (Civil) as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers. In the orders issued here by the Public Works Department, Incharge AEEs (Civil) namely Davinder Singh, Satbeer Singh, Fayaz Ahmad Baba, Basit Amin Shah, Irfan Ahmad Shah, Hamid Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ayoub Sheikh, Kamal Kishore Sharma and Mohammad Mustahsan Masoodi have been promoted as Incharge Executive Engineers. While Incharge AEs (Civil) namely Nand Kishore, Raman Kumar, Avtar KrishanTrakroo, Ashwani Kumar, Arvinder Singh, Vijay Kumar Sumbria, Sajad Ahmad Shantoo and Ravinder Kumar Dhar have been promoted as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers. The aforesaid engineers have been promoted in their own pay and grade for a period of six months or till the confirmation by J&K PSC/ DPC whichever is earlier.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper