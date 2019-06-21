10 AEEs, 8 AEs promoted

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday promoted 10 Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as Incharge Executive Engineers and eight Incharge Assistant Engineers (Civil) as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers.

In the orders issued here by the Public Works Department, Incharge AEEs (Civil) namely Davinder Singh, Satbeer Singh, Fayaz Ahmad Baba, Basit Amin Shah, Irfan Ahmad Shah, Hamid Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ayoub Sheikh, Kamal Kishore Sharma and Mohammad Mustahsan Masoodi have been promoted as Incharge Executive Engineers.

While Incharge AEs (Civil) namely Nand Kishore, Raman Kumar, Avtar KrishanTrakroo, Ashwani Kumar, Arvinder Singh, Vijay Kumar Sumbria, Sajad Ahmad Shantoo and Ravinder Kumar Dhar have been promoted as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers.

The aforesaid engineers have been promoted in their own pay and grade for a period of six months or till the confirmation by J&K PSC/ DPC whichever is earlier.