1 cop martyred, 4 security personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K

Srinagar: A policeman was martyred while four security forces personnel were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Batmaloo area here today, police said.

Two suspects have been detained from the encounter site, a police spokesman said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Diyarwani in Batmaloo area of the city early morning following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, Central Kashmir Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) V K Birdi told reporters.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the initial burst of fire, five jawans sustained injuries and were evacuated to the hospital for medical attention. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries, the DIG said.

A police spokesman identified the slain policeman as selection grade constable Parvaiz Ahmad.

Birdi said a militant has also suffered injuries and managed to flee the encounter site, but the security forces have maintained the cordon of the area and the searches were underway.

He said, “Two accomplices of the terrorists have been detained.”

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter that one personnel belonging to the special operations group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed in the encounter.

“On a specific information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & (and) 2 (two) CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues,” the DGP tweeted.

The spokesman said security forces exercised maximum restraint in retaliation considering the residential population and other civil establishments around the area.

He said incriminating material was recovered from the encounter site.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure. (PTI)