﻿Thieves make abortive bid to loot shop

HIRANAGAR: Thieves on Monday did an
abortive bid to loot a shop in HIranagar area.
As per the details, Anil Mahajan, resident
of Hiranagar lodged a complaint with police that thieves tried to loot his shop
situated at Dayalchak as he found locks of the shutter broken. Police has
registered a case and started investigation.
