﻿Rape accused held

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Kunzar Police on Monday arrested a man accused of rape.
As per the details, Police Station Kunzar received a complaint regarding
alleged rape of a girl by her father. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 102/2019
under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kunzar and
further investigation in the matter was undertaken.
A police team immediately tracked the accused and arrested him. He has
been shifted to Police Station Kunzar where he remains in custody.
As a part of investigation necessary medico-legal examination of the
victim has been carried out. A special team has been constituted to fast-track
the investigation of the case in a professional manner. Further investigation
in the matter is in progress.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
How to navigate and overcome social anxiety in children
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 10TH –– 16TH NOVEMBER 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper