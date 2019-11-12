﻿Rape accused held

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Kunzar Police on Monday arrested a man accused of rape.

As per the details, Police Station Kunzar received a complaint regarding alleged rape of a girl by her father. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 102/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kunzar and further investigation in the matter was undertaken.

A police team immediately tracked the accused and arrested him. He has been shifted to Police Station Kunzar where he remains in custody.

As a part of investigation necessary medico-legal examination of the victim has been carried out. A special team has been constituted to fast-track the investigation of the case in a professional manner. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.