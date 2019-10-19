﻿Man injured in mishap succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man, who was recently injured
in mishap and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital,
succumbed here on Friday.
According to reports, Surjeet Singh, son of Sunder Singh, resident
of Birpur, on October 14 while alighting from an auto, slipped and went
unconscious. He was admitted to hospital for treatment. After three days, his
situation deteriorated and he succumbed to injuries.
Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper