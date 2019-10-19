﻿Man injured in mishap succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man, who was recently injured in mishap and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, succumbed here on Friday.

According to reports, Surjeet Singh, son of Sunder Singh, resident of Birpur, on October 14 while alighting from an auto, slipped and went unconscious. He was admitted to hospital for treatment. After three days, his situation deteriorated and he succumbed to injuries.

Police has registered a case and started investigation.